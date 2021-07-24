Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 233,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

