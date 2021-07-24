Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.
NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 233,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.