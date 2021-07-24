Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Aeron has a market cap of $12,769.85 and $102,396.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

