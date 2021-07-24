Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 46,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $476,000.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

