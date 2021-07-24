Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aflac worth $72,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.