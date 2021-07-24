Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 2,155,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,098. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

