AGAr Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $222.54 or 0.00649092 BTC on exchanges. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $282.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AGAr has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00144659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,366.93 or 1.00238503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00891014 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

