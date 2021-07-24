Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $42,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A opened at $152.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

