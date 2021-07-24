agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

