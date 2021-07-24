Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

