Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Agora stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81. Agora has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 146,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.8% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

