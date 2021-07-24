Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Air Lease worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,501,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Air Lease by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after buying an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

