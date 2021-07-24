Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

