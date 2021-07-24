Akaris Global Partners LP Buys New Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Gores Holdings V makes up approximately 3.5% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.55% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1,194,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,656. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

