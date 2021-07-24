Akaris Global Partners LP Has $5.93 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Akaris Global Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,874 shares during the quarter. SVMK comprises approximately 5.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned about 0.22% of SVMK worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 70.9% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 461,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 133.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $265,430.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

