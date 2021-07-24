Akaris Global Partners LP Has $9.66 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Akaris Global Partners LP increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 9.4% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,983. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

