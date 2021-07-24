Akaris Global Partners LP Invests $5.94 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. MongoDB accounts for 5.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

Shares of MDB traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.54. 523,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

