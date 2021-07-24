Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Akaris Global Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.7% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $18.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

