Akaris Global Partners LP Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Alteryx makes up about 2.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 725,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,387. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

