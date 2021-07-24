Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Hits $181.16 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00007598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $181.16 million and $1.91 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00139104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,697.01 or 0.99761492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.00904799 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 148,827,484 coins and its circulating supply is 70,593,124 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.