Akash Network (AKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00007660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $184.54 million and $1.95 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00122726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00142547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.97 or 0.99630258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.12 or 0.00877718 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 148,931,215 coins and its circulating supply is 70,693,367 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

