Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Akouos worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 46.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akouos during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $11.66 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $401.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKUS. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

