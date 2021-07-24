Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

