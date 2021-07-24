Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.