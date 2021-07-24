Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $123,812.51 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

