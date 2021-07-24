Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $753,770.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00292476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00154824 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 721% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

