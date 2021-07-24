Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.38% of Alector worth $54,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $12,136,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,315,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

