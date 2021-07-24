Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Alerus Financial worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

