Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,696 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $197.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

