Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 1,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.