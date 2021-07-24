Algorand (ALGO) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $63.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00244361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004827 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,613,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 3,144,783,911 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

