Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALIM opened at $8.91 on Friday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alimera Sciences Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

