Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKT. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

