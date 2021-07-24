Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

