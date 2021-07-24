Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Allegheny Technologies worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after buying an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.85 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.