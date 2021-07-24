Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.12% of Allegion worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

