Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LNT stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

