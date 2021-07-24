Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.