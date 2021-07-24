ALLY (ALY) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $76,782.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

