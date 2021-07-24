Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

