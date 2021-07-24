Alpha Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $3,791.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.63 or 0.01344171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00373539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00078599 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.