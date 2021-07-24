Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $206.51 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $206.51 million and $44.99 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042785 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002278 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002411 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

