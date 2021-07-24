Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.38 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $201.51 million and approximately $38.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044017 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002327 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

