Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading 27.8% Higher This Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $10,646.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.