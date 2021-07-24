Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.99 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00008411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $36.99 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,429,812 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

