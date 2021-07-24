Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $6.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $24.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

