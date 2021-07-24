ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.32% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

