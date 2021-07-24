Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Position Lifted by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 7.4% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Altice USA worth $130,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 588,088 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Altice USA by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,513,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $4,725,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

