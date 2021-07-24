Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,224,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.47 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

