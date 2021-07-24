Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,185. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

