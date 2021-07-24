Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 42,897 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.